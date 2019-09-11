The Washington Post
(James Pace-Cornsilk, Geoffrey A. Fowler/The Washington Post)
Tech
New iPhone 11 Pro: Three lenses are better than two. But it’ll cost you $1,000.
The $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro and the $1,100 iPhone 11 Pro Max are the same size as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS MAX. But they come with three back lenses. The Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler has a first look.
3:39
