(James Pace-Cornsilk/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Tech
Samsung's Galaxy Fold brings back the flip. But can you close it with one hand?
Samsung's new Galaxy Fold snaps shut like flip phones of yore. But can it be closed with one hand, and can the screen handle it?
Up next in
Upgrade with Geoffrey A. Fowler
3:49
Samsung's Galaxy Fold brings back the flip. But can you close it with one hand?
2:25
Samsung's Galaxy Fold can break in many ways. Let's count them.
3:06
Your TV is spying on everything you watch
3:39
New iPhone 11 Pro: Three lenses are better than two. But it’ll cost you $1,000.
4:02
Google leaps into facial recognition with the new Nest Hub Max. Does it belong in your home?
5:34
You installed a browser extension. It's selling everything you do.
2:33
Five things to know before you FaceApp your face
3:11
Apple embraces the dark side — and kills off iTunes, the app that started it all
4:46
Watch our headbanging earbuds test
3:41
How Nike’s Adapt BB 'Back to the Future' shoes stopped lacing with a software update
3:11
Samsung's new Galaxy Fold is a phone and tablet — and is $2,000
