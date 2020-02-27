Sections
(Jonathan Baran, Geoffrey A. Fowler/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Tech
Tesla's 'Sentry' mode turns your car into a rolling surveillance machine, recording nearby motion
Tesla's "Sentry" mode activates cameras around the car and records nearby motion, such as a hit-and-run or just a passerby. Geoffrey Fowler tested it out.
My car was in a hit-and-run. Then I learned it recorded the whole thing.
