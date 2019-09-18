The Washington Post
(Jonathan Baran/The Washington Post)
Tech
Your TV is spying on everything you watch
TV makers use Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to detect what viewers are watching at home. This information is sent to marketers, who use it to target ads across a household's phones, computers and tablets.
