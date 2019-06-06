The Washington Post
(Amazon)
Tech
Video shows Amazon robots working alongside humans
Robots are changing the way Amazon handles its warehouse operations. Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:26
Video shows Amazon robots working alongside humans
promo
3:11
Apple embraces the dark side — and kills off iTunes, the app that started it all
promo
2:58
Pelosi videos manipulated to make her appear drunk are being shared on social media
promo
4:03
How anti-vaccine messaging continues to spread online
promo
4:46
Watch our headbanging earbuds test
promo
1:36
First look: Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptop with a foldable screen is a sign of things to come
promo
2:08
'We're not robots': Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco
promo
3:30
Alexa has so many recordings of me, I made a song out of them.
promo
6:11
Police are using Amazon's facial recognition technology. Privacy experts are worried.
promo
5:02
10 things to know about Samsung's new folding phone, the Galaxy Fold
promo
3:43
This health app shares information with users' employers. Here's why that could be problematic.
promo
5:32
Is artificial intelligence, intelligent? How machine learning has developed.