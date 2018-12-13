Sections
(Christian Davenport, Jhaan Elker/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Tech
Virgin Galactic launches the first manned spacecraft to reach space since 2011
Richard Branson's company got ahead in the race for commercial spaceflight once its manned spacecraft reached more than 50 miles high above California’s Mojave Desert.
2:13
Virgin Galactic launches the first manned spacecraft to reach space since 2011
0:50
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
3:39
Space tourism is almost here. Meet one of America's first corporate astronauts.
2:26
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches for resupply mission
2:12
Companies in the Cosmos: Follow NASA's new mission to send people to space
1:03
Watch Virgin Galactic's commercial spaceship go supersonic
2:05
Does Jupiter's icy moon have water plumes? Evidence is building.
1:47
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches, carrying high-speed Internet satellite
1:18
Chinese satellite reenters Earth's atmoshphere
3:20
Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft launches from Kazakhstan
5:13
The birth of the first stars
0:46
SpaceX launches broadband satellites
1:12
Pence: 'Private enterprise' plays 'vital role' in space exploration
2:40
New Horizons spacecraft heads to Pluto
2:53
Watch SpaceX's 'Starman' ride by Earth in a Tesla
1:00
Watch the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch, in 60 seconds
0:29
Moon turns red in rare eclipse
0:22
Timelapse: Super blue blood moon rises in Los Angeles
0:44
Astronauts complete first spacewalk of 2018
3:05
Who is Jeanette Epps?
1:05
How does NASA spot a near-Earth asteroid?
