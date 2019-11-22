Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Secret Table
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Debates
Impeachment
(James Pace-Cornsilk, Reed Albergotti, Al Johri/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Tech
Watch how The Post used machine learning to find reports of sexual harassment in App Store reviews
Chat apps in Apple's App Store are rife with predatory and sexually explicit behavior. The Washington Post used machine learning to see just how bad it is.
Related
Apple says its App Store is ‘a safe and trusted place.’ We found 1,500 reports of unwanted sexual behavior on six apps, some targeting minors.
Read More
Up next in
Technology
2:52
Watch how The Post used machine learning to find reports of sexual harassment in App Store reviews
5:00
‘Bots’ are becoming more humanlike. What does that mean for 2020?
4:52
Can you spot the fake? We compared luxury goods bought on Amazon to the real things.
3:40
The Motorola Razr is back as a smartphone with a folding screen. But is it worth the price?
2:57
On the Internet, they definitely know you’re a dog
4:09
Warren isn't afraid to criticize Facebook. But she still has to use it.
3:16
In recording, Google executives defend hiring of former Homeland Security official
5:44
Some Silicon Valley residents want self-driving cars off of their streets
3:49
Samsung's Galaxy Fold brings back the flip. But can you close it with one hand?
2:30
From earbuds to eyeglasses, Amazon wants Alexa to be everywhere you are
5:12
'Investigators are there first to protect Uber.' One worker shares her experience in a call center.
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com