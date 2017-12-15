The Washington Post
Tech
(NASA via Reuters)
Watch SpaceX launch and land its first used rocket and capsule
Read More
SpaceX launched a previously used Falcon 9 rocket and a previously used Dragon cargo capsule December 15. The capsule is carrying supplies for the International Space Station.
