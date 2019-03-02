The Washington Post
(NASA)
Tech
Watch SpaceX's successful launch of its first spacecraft designed for humans
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft carried a mannequin and 400 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station, a big step for NASA proving commercial human spaceflight could happen soon.
Related
Read More
Up next in Space
promo
2:54
Watch SpaceX's successful launch of its first spacecraft designed for humans
promo
1:33
Watch Opportunity, NASA's record-setting Mars rover, and its biggest achievements
promo
2:13
Virgin Galactic launches the first manned U.S. spacecraft to reach space since 2011
promo
0:50
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
promo
3:39
Space tourism is almost here. Meet one of America's first corporate astronauts.
promo
2:26
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches for resupply mission
promo
2:12
Companies in the Cosmos: Follow NASA's new mission to send people to space
promo
1:03
Watch Virgin Galactic's commercial spaceship go supersonic
promo
2:05
Does Jupiter's icy moon have water plumes? Evidence is building.
promo
1:47
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches, carrying high-speed Internet satellite
promo
1:18
Chinese satellite reenters Earth's atmoshphere
promo
3:20
Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft launches from Kazakhstan
promo
5:13
The birth of the first stars
promo
0:46
SpaceX launches broadband satellites
promo
1:12
Pence: 'Private enterprise' plays 'vital role' in space exploration
promo
2:40
New Horizons spacecraft heads to Pluto
promo
2:53
Watch SpaceX's 'Starman' ride by Earth in a Tesla
promo
1:00
Watch the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch, in 60 seconds
promo
0:29
Moon turns red in rare eclipse
promo
0:22
Timelapse: Super blue blood moon rises in Los Angeles
promo
0:44
Astronauts complete first spacewalk of 2018