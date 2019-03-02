Sections
(NASA)
Tech
Watch SpaceX's successful launch of its first spacecraft designed for humans
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft carried a mannequin and 400 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station, a big step for NASA proving commercial human spaceflight could happen soon.
BUSINESS: SpaceX successfully launches rocket designed for astronauts
Space
2:54
Watch SpaceX's successful launch of its first spacecraft designed for humans
1:33
Watch Opportunity, NASA's record-setting Mars rover, and its biggest achievements
2:13
Virgin Galactic launches the first manned U.S. spacecraft to reach space since 2011
0:50
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
3:39
Space tourism is almost here. Meet one of America's first corporate astronauts.
2:26
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches for resupply mission
2:12
Companies in the Cosmos: Follow NASA's new mission to send people to space
1:03
Watch Virgin Galactic's commercial spaceship go supersonic
2:05
Does Jupiter's icy moon have water plumes? Evidence is building.
1:47
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches, carrying high-speed Internet satellite
1:18
Chinese satellite reenters Earth's atmoshphere
3:20
Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft launches from Kazakhstan
5:13
The birth of the first stars
0:46
SpaceX launches broadband satellites
1:12
Pence: 'Private enterprise' plays 'vital role' in space exploration
2:40
New Horizons spacecraft heads to Pluto
2:53
Watch SpaceX's 'Starman' ride by Earth in a Tesla
1:00
Watch the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch, in 60 seconds
0:29
Moon turns red in rare eclipse
0:22
Timelapse: Super blue blood moon rises in Los Angeles
0:44
Astronauts complete first spacewalk of 2018
