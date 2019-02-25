Sections
(Virgin Galactic)
LIVE
Tech
Watch Virgin Galactic’s SpaceshipTwo fly into space for the second time
Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo accelerated to Mach 3.0 on its way to space, Feb. 22. Richard Branson’s “world’s commercial spaceline” hopes to fly tourists as soon as this year.
