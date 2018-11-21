Sections
(Jhaan Elker, Geoffrey Fowler/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Tech
We did a blind sound test of Amazon's Echo Dot vs. Google's Home Mini
The Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler uses three professionals to test the sound quality of Amazon's older and newer Echo Dot, along with Google's Home Mini.
