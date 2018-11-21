The Washington Post
(Jhaan Elker, Geoffrey Fowler/The Washington Post)
Tech
We did a blind sound test of Amazon's Echo Dot vs. Google's Home Mini
The Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler uses three professionals to test the sound quality of Amazon's older and newer Echo Dot, along with Google's Home Mini.
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
4:35
We did a blind sound test of Amazon's Echo Dot vs. Google's Home Mini
promo
2:05
Ocasio-Cortez’s first week in Washington, as seen on Instagram
promo
1:51
How cringe-worthy is that tweet? Behold, 'the ratio'
promo
3:38
Night Sight: How Google’s Pixel phone can take pictures in the dark
promo
4:24
What’s the difference between the iPhone XS and XR?
promo
3:32
Google's Pixel 3 screens your calls and judges your photos
promo
2:46
Facebook's new video chat camera, Portal, can follow you
promo
3:10
What's with those robo-calls that look like your phone number?
promo
3:30
Sony's robot dog Aibo vs. a real puppy
promo
2:25
5 things that are smaller than the screen on Apple’s new iPhone Xs Max
promo
5:06
The explosive problem with recycling old electronics
promo
4:04
How to use Apple iOS 12 'Screen Time' for parents