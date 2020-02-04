Sections
Tech
What we know about the app behind the Iowa caucus results delay
The delay in results from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses Feb. 3 was due in part to problems with a mobile app used to report figures to the state party.
Iowa caucuses 2020 live updates: First set of Iowa Democratic caucus results shows Sanders and Buttigieg leading
An epic breakdown in Iowa casts a spotlight on the caucus system
How tech firm Shadow sought to revolutionize Democratic campaigns — but stumbled in Iowa
Social media was a cesspool of toxic Iowa conspiracy theories last night. It’s only going to get worse.
Conservatives spread false claims on Twitter about electoral fraud as Iowans prepare to caucus
‘It kind of failed us’: With eyes of the world on Iowa, another hiccup in American democracy
Up next in
Election 2020
2:03
What we know about the app behind the Iowa caucus results delay
2:32
The breakdown in the Iowa caucus results, explained
1:46
With Iowa caucus results still uncertain, Democrats look to New Hampshire
2:21
Sanders in Iowa: ‘Change is coming’
1:44
Buttigieg in Iowa: ‘We are going on to New Hampshire victorious’
1:37
Yang in Iowa: 'Where's the math?'
1:44
Warren in Iowa: ‘Americans have a deep hunger for big, structural change’
1:39
Iowa Caucus secretary struggles to report results
1:18
Klobuchar in Iowa: 2020 election is a ‘decency check'
2:04
Biden in Iowa: ‘Character is on the ballot’
3:50
Iowa's crucial role in picking our presidential candidates explained
2:00
What to watch for in the Iowa caucuses | The 2020 Fix
3:37
Why do we do it this way? Explaining America’s presidential primary system
2:47
Ahead of Iowa caucus, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Yang take to TV; Biden, Sanders skip Sunday shows
1:40
Warren, Biden interrupted by comedy pranks in Iowa
10:24
The race to win over the undecided in Iowa | On the Trail 2020
4:30
24 Democrats want Elijah Cummings's congressional seat — including his widow and good friend
2:32
Iowa caucus 2020: A step-by-step guide
5:17
Impeachment upends the race | On the 2020 trail
4:46
Regional talk radio is Republicans' secret weapon to reelecting Trump
2:48
How one of the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrats approaches impeachment
