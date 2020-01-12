Sections
Why you should expect altered images of politicians to keep going viral in 2020
Fake and altered images and video are widely spread online to amplify political messages and undermine opponents.
Related
Opponents of Elizabeth Warren spread a doctored photo on Twitter. Her campaign couldn’t stop its spread.
Rep. Stefanik tweets altered photo of Pelosi in GOP fundraising appeal
A GOP congressman tweeted a fake image of Obama with the Iranian President. They never met.
A deceptively edited video of Joe Biden signals what’s coming
Faked Pelosi videos, slowed to make her appear drunk, spread across social media
White House shares doctored video to support punishment of journalist Jim Acosta
President Trump showed a doctored hurricane chart. Was it to cover up for ‘Alabama’ Twitter flub?
Top AI researchers race to detect ‘deepfake’ videos: ‘We are outgunned’
Up next in
Technology
5:03
Why you should expect altered images of politicians to keep going viral in 2020
1:07
The Segway S-Pod might soon be how we get around
6:42
These are the coolest and weirdest gadgets at CES 2020
4:48
Amazon prohibits CBD sales. We bought some on the site anyway.
5:44
Cars now run on data. We hacked one to find out what it knows about you.
6:04
In interview with The Post, Uber CEO Khosrowshahi addresses reports of sexual assault on rides
2:52
Watch how The Post used machine learning to find reports of sexual harassment in App Store reviews
5:00
‘Bots’ are becoming more humanlike. What does that mean for 2020?
4:52
Can you spot the fake? We compared luxury goods bought on Amazon to the real things.
3:40
The Motorola Razr is back as a smartphone with a folding screen. But is it worth the price?
2:57
On the Internet, they definitely know you’re a dog
4:09
Warren isn't afraid to criticize Facebook. But she still has to use it.
3:16
In recording, Google executives defend hiring of former Homeland Security official
5:44
Some Silicon Valley residents want self-driving cars off of their streets
3:49
Samsung's Galaxy Fold brings back the flip. But can you close it with one hand?
2:30
From earbuds to eyeglasses, Amazon wants Alexa to be everywhere you are
5:29
'Investigators are there first to protect Uber.' One worker shares her experience in a call center.
2:25
Samsung's Galaxy Fold can break in many ways. Let's count them.
7:30
Privacy advocates worry that consumer license plate readers are creating a nosier neighborhood watch
3:06
Your TV is spying on everything you watch
3:39
New iPhone 11 Pro: Three lenses are better than two. But it’ll cost you $1,000.
