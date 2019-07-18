The Washington Post
(Jonathan Baran, Geoffrey A. Fowler/The Washington Post)
Tech
You installed a browser extension. It's selling everything you do.
The Washington Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler explains why installing extensions — that seemingly helpful piece of software — to your web browser might be bad idea.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
5:34
You installed a browser extension. It's selling everything you do.
promo
2:33
Five things to know before you FaceApp your face
promo
1:47
Don't be fooled by extreme weather hoaxes. Here's how to spot them.
promo
1:09
Famed automaker Lee Iacocca dies at 94
promo
1:28
NASA previews Orion spacecraft test
promo
1:27
Google UX director grilled by Senate on persuasive algorithm use
promo
5:31
How to spot manipulated video | The Fact Checker
promo
2:26
This is how Google's Chrome lets the cookies track you, imagined in real life
promo
2:46
Living smarter with tech: How to be a better you
promo
1:38
Libra, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, explained
promo
1:16
Mark Zuckerberg ‘deepfake’ will remain online