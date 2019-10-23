Sections
(Reuters)
LIVE
Tech
Zuckerberg on political ads: 'This really is not about money'
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg explained Facebook's policy of not fact checking politicians' speech in a House hearing on Oct. 23.
Facebook’s Zuckerberg takes bipartisan lashing on Libra, 2020 election at congressional hearing
