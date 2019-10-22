The Washington Post
(Reuters)
Tech
Zuckerberg says the Iraq War motivated him to create Facebook
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Oct. 17 that the Iraq War influenced his decision to start Facebook.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:29
Zuckerberg says the Iraq War motivated him to create Facebook
promo
5:44
Some Silicon Valley residents want self-driving cars off of their streets
promo
3:49
Samsung's Galaxy Fold brings back the flip. But can you close it with one hand?
promo
2:30
From earbuds to eyeglasses, Amazon wants Alexa to be everywhere you are
promo
5:12
'Investigators are there first to protect Uber.' One worker shares her experience in a call center.
promo
2:25
Samsung's Galaxy Fold can break in many ways. Let's count them.
promo
7:30
Privacy advocates worry that consumer license plate readers are creating a nosier neighborhood watch
promo
3:06
Your TV is spying on everything you watch
promo
3:39
New iPhone 11 Pro: Three lenses are better than two. But it’ll cost you $1,000.
promo
7:22
Three lenses, an always-on display and Apple TV+: All that Apple revealed at their September event
promo
3:04
Three lenses, three new phones: Apple reveals iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
promo
2:53
After a decade of iPhones, what new features do consumers care about?