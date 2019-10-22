Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Secret Table
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Popular
Live
(Reuters)
LIVE
Tech
Zuckerberg says the Iraq War motivated him to create Facebook
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Oct. 17 that the Iraq War influenced his decision to start Facebook.
Related
Zuckerberg: Standing For Voice and Free Expression
Zuckerberg’s speech draws ire from 2020 candidates, civil rights advocates
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says in interview he fears ‘erosion of truth’ but defends allowing politicians to lie in ads
Read More
Up next in
Technology
1:29
Zuckerberg says the Iraq War motivated him to create Facebook
5:44
Some Silicon Valley residents want self-driving cars off of their streets
3:49
Samsung's Galaxy Fold brings back the flip. But can you close it with one hand?
2:30
From earbuds to eyeglasses, Amazon wants Alexa to be everywhere you are
5:12
'Investigators are there first to protect Uber.' One worker shares her experience in a call center.
2:25
Samsung's Galaxy Fold can break in many ways. Let's count them.
7:30
Privacy advocates worry that consumer license plate readers are creating a nosier neighborhood watch
3:06
Your TV is spying on everything you watch
3:39
New iPhone 11 Pro: Three lenses are better than two. But it’ll cost you $1,000.
7:22
Three lenses, an always-on display and Apple TV+: All that Apple revealed at their September event
3:04
Three lenses, three new phones: Apple reveals iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
2:53
After a decade of iPhones, what new features do consumers care about?
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com