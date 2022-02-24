Accessibility statement
Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)
Up next in Business
3:07
What the IRS backlog means for you
Just now
3:00
Behind on your taxes? Here’s how to catch up
6 days ago
3:47
Taxes on PayPal, Venmo and Zelle payments: What you need to know
2 weeks ago
2:58
It’s a complicated tax season. Here’s where to start.
2 weeks ago
Business
What the IRS backlog means for you
February 24, 2022 | 2:12 PM GMT
The pandemic has caused a massive backlog at the IRS. The Washington Post's financial columnist Michelle Singletary explains how your taxes might be impacted this year.
Related
Eight scary automated IRS notices that are being suspended — for now
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning