(Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)
Up next in Business
promo
3:00
Behind on your taxes? Here’s how to catch up
6 days ago
promo
3:47
Taxes on PayPal, Venmo and Zelle payments: What you need to know
2 weeks ago
promo
2:58
It’s a complicated tax season. Here’s where to start.
2 weeks ago
Business

What the IRS backlog means for you

February 24, 2022 | 2:12 PM GMT
The pandemic has caused a massive backlog at the IRS. The Washington Post's financial columnist Michelle Singletary explains how your taxes might be impacted this year.
Related