A climate disaster will likely affect you one day. Here’s how to prepare.

Climate & Environment
October 13, 2021 | 1:24 PM GMT
People who never considered themselves at risk from climate change are waking up to floods and fires. From June 2021 to August 2021, 1 in 3 Americans experienced a weather disaster. Preparing for the next one may be the thing that saves your life and maybe even some of your things.