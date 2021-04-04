'I'm still trying to understand': Family speaks out after 15-year-old's suicide
Climate & Environment
DeSantis vows to hold company accountable for leak at wastewater pond
April 4, 2021 | 6:34 PM GMT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke to reporters April 4 about a 77-acre pond that holds millions of gallons of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant and had a break in one of its walls.