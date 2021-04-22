Skip to main content
Search Input
search
Sections
menu
Sections
menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
profile
Sign in
profile
Video
Topics
chevron-down
Series
chevron-down
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Video: John Farrell/The Washington Post, Photo: Daron Taylor/The Washington Post)
Up next in Climate & Environment
3:58
Overcoming climate anxiety could be the secret to real change
Today
3:29
What we know about the latest coronavirus variants
1 week ago
3:52
How Novavax uses moth cells to create its coronavirus vaccine
March 3, 2021
5:17
NASA’s Perseverance is about to land on Mars. China and the UAE will be there, too.
February 17, 2021
6:17
How mRNA helped scientists create a coronavirus vaccine in record time
December 8, 2020
Climate & Environment
Overcoming climate anxiety could be the secret to real change
April 22, 2021 | 4:18 PM GMT
Psychological research shows that climate change can alter an individual's mental health both directly and indirectly, impacting how we respond to this crisis.
Related
Humanity’s greatest ally against climate change is the Earth itself
How to understand the numbers of climate change
Carbon emissions on track to surge as world rebounds from pandemic
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning