Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Secret Table
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Popular
Live
(Joy Sharon Yi, Parjanya Christian Holtz, Kate Woodsome, Joshua Carroll, Danielle Kunitz/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Opinions
Opinion | Hong Kong's protests are a universal fight for freedom. The world must join us.
Activists Joshua Wong, Denise Ho, Brian Leung and Nathan Law say Hong Kong's protests are at the forefront of a clash between authoritarian and democratic values.
Related
Congress needs to show the Hong Kong protesters it’s on their side
Opinion | China has misread the Hong Kong protests from the start. It's time to get it right.
Opinion | 'We were all survivors of a massacre': Tiananmen protest leader remembers crackdown
Read More
Up next in
Opinions
4:15
Opinion | Hong Kong's protests are a universal fight for freedom. The world must join us.
4:31
U.N. investigator: Khashoggi's killing broke U.S. norms. The United States must do more to respond.
5:37
Opinion | Facing gentrification, D.C. residents fight to preserve historic neighborhood
2:03
Sen. Coons: The president's actions are impeachable — if the allegations are true
2:27
Opinion | Park Police killed Bijan Ghaisar. His father wants the FBI to renew his faith in justice.
1:41
Opinion | The Democratic debate issue that is not up for debate
1:12
Opinion | If Trump really is the 'best,' he shouldn't be losing this many staffers
4:51
Opinion | This is how authoritarian-style leaders divide us. It doesn't have to be this way.
3:48
Opinion | Japan’s leader follows Trump’s playbook by weaponizing trade against South Korea
2:13
Opinion | President Trump lacks the courage to act on gun reform
3:01
Opinion | Put the White House press briefing on the endangered species list
5:54
Opinion | Domestic terrorism in America: 'This threat got ahead of us'
1:51
Opinion | Eric Garner is a police homicide victim, not a political talking point
4:10
Opinion | CNN's Democratic debates are for profit, not public service
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com