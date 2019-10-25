Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Secret Table
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Popular
Live
(Video: Joy Sharon Yi/The Washington Post, Photo: Getty Images/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Opinions
Opinion | The weaponization of social media threatens democracies around the world
Geopolitical powers are taking micro-targeted data intended for advertising and using it to change power structures globally, says journalist Maria Ressa.
Related
Why the arrest of a journalist in Manila will echo around the world
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, one of Time magazine’s 2018 people of the year, arrested again
‘Seeded in social media’: Jailed Philippine journalist says Facebook is partly responsible for her predicament
Duterte’s autocratic regime cracks down on a vital voice in Manila
Read More
Up next in
Opinions
5:21
Opinion | The weaponization of social media threatens democracies around the world
7:15
Opinion | Andrew Yang has plenty of domestic-policy ideas. But what about Syria and Iran?
3:23
George F. Will: Impeachment is a cost we can ill afford to pay
2:01
George F. Will: On Trump, the Republican Party is docile, supine and invertebrate
4:06
Opinion | #MeToo is more than a Hollywood problem. It needs more than a Hollywood fix.
4:15
Opinion | Meet the Hong Kong activists driving the global fight for freedom
4:31
U.N. investigator: Khashoggi's killing broke U.S. norms. The United States must do more to respond.
5:37
Opinion | Facing gentrification, D.C. residents fight to preserve historic neighborhood
2:03
Sen. Coons: The president's actions are impeachable — if the allegations are true
2:27
Opinion | Park Police killed Bijan Ghaisar. His father wants the FBI to renew his faith in justice.
1:41
Opinion | The Democratic debate issue that is not up for debate
1:12
Opinion | If Trump really is the 'best,' he shouldn't be losing this many staffers
4:51
Opinion | This is how authoritarian-style leaders divide us. It doesn't have to be this way.
3:48
Opinion | Japan’s leader follows Trump’s playbook by weaponizing trade against South Korea
2:13
Opinion | President Trump lacks the courage to act on gun reform
3:01
Opinion | Put the White House press briefing on the endangered species list
5:54
Opinion | Domestic terrorism in America: 'This threat got ahead of us'
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com