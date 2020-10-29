Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
(Zoeann Murphy, Lindsey Sitz/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Elections
How the election is deepening divisions in a small Pennsylvania town
In the small town of Milford, Pa., neighbors with opposing political views live side by side. Some feel threatened, others are calling for more understanding.
Related
Read More
Up next in
Election 2020
4:06
How the election is deepening divisions in a small Pennsylvania town
2:24
Senate races to watch in 2020
4:02
How to spot voter intimidation and what to do if it happens to you
2:53
Here's what happens if there’s a tie in the electoral college
3:34
Answering Trump's questions about mail-in ballots
3:48
Four times confrontational interviews with Trump surrogates went viral
8:08
As Trump rails against voting by mail, this red state has embraced it
1:44
Trump ad takes Biden comments on taxes out of context
2:02
Trump leaked video of an interview he cut off. CBS aired it anyway.
1:36
Trump administration says coronavirus pandemic will not be contained
3:10
Trump tries to close the gap at the final debate | The 2020 Fix
1:15
Trump keeps talking about losing the election
4:53
Voting for the first time? We break it down into 3 simple steps
2:13
Eye rolls and head shakes replace interruptions in the final presidential debate
2:10
Winner of D.C. Council at-large race will face city's racial, economic divisions
6:24
Key moments from Trump's own recording of the '60 Minutes' interview with Lesley Stahl
1:04
Biden on ‘60 Minutes’: Supreme Court system 'is getting out of whack'
4:54
Biden is ahead in national polls. That doesn't mean he will win the election.
1:14
Obama hits the campaign trail for Biden
1:57
Comparing the Trump and Biden town halls | The 2020 Fix
2:00
Fact-checking Trump and Biden's dueling town halls
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post