The Washington Post
(Zoeann Murphy, Lindsey Sitz/The Washington Post)
Elections
How the election is deepening divisions in a small Pennsylvania town
In the small town of Milford, Pa., neighbors with opposing political views live side by side. Some feel threatened, others are calling for more understanding.
