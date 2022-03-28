Accessibility statement
Arts & Entertainment
A history of unscripted moments at the Oscars
March 28, 2022 | 4:33 PM GMT
Actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. The awards show has a history of unpredictable moments.
The complete list of 2022 Oscar winners
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after Jada Pinkett Smith joke at Oscars
