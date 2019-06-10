The Washington Post
(Drea Cornejo/The Washington Post)
Style
Highlights from the 2019 Tony Awards
The 73rd annual Tony Awards celebrated Broadway’s best performances of the year on June 9. Here are some highlights.
Read More
Up next in Entertainment
promo
2:29
Highlights from the 2019 Tony Awards
promo
1:35
Highlights from the 2019 CMT Music Awards
promo
1:30
Madeline's best one-liners on 'Big Little Lies,' episode by episode
promo
1:55
James Holzhauer finally loses on 'Jeopardy!'
promo
3:25
Here’s what commencement speakers across the nation have to say to the class of 2019
promo
1:10
These cartoons were portraying LGBTQ couples before ‘Arthur’
promo
1:05
Why the American Idol finale stunned fans
promo
2:25
'Game of Thrones' will never really end. Here's what's next for its creators.
promo
2:18
‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 6: The end of the Iron Throne
promo
2:29
‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 5: Was madness always Daenerys's fate?
promo
4:46
Watch our headbanging earbuds test
promo
2:14
Major influencers react to the James Charles-Tati Westbrook YouTube feud
promo
1:48
Who died in the Battle at Kings Landing on 'Game of Thrones'?
promo
2:44
'Are you her publicist?': Meghan McCain gets tense discussing Rep. Ilhan Omar with Seth Meyers
promo
1:27
‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 4: Will Daenerys Targaryen turn into a mad queen?
promo
3:11
SNL's 'Sandler Family Reunion' highlights Adam Sandler’s most iconic roles. Can you name them all?
promo
1:00
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies at 74
promo
1:58
Who died in the Battle of Winterfell on 'Game of Thrones'?
promo
2:02
‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3: The swords and daggers in the Battle of Winterfell
promo
1:10
What you missed from the 2019 White House correspondents’ dinner
promo
3:32
How Bed, Bath and Beyond will live on through pop culture