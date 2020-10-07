The Washington Post
(Allie Caren/The Washington Post)
Arts & Entertainment
How big-screen politics mirror reality | Critics at Home
The Post's Elahe Izadi, a media reporter, and national correspondent Philip Bump share their favorite political TV show and movie and how it's relevant today.
Related
Read More
Up next in Entertainment
promo
6:02
How big-screen politics mirror reality | Critics at Home
promo
2:31
SNL vs. reality: The fly-filled vice presidential debate
promo
1:39
Rockstar Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
promo
2:31
Late-night hosts tear into coronavirus outbreak at White House
promo
2:53
Traveling for the right reasons: How essential are trips when competing on 'The Bachelorette'?
promo
3:36
SNL vs. reality: Season premiere tackles first debate
promo
3:58
'Schitt’s Creek,' 'Watchmen,' 'Succession' dominate socially distant 2020 Emmys
promo
4:14
Why it’s time for films on slavery to evolve
promo
2:55
How covid-19 changed 'Dancing with the Stars'
promo
5:48
How to watch sports movies with an eye for racial equality | Critics at Home
promo
5:35
With release of ‘Mulan,’ Disney’s live action remakes continue to correct its princess problem
promo
3:57
How coronavirus has shaped the current state of fashion
promo
2:45
Can't-miss moments from the 2020 VMAs
promo
6:04
How 'Wynonna Earp' is giving back to the queer fans who saved it
promo
9:10
Coronavirus researchers in Germany invited thousands to a concert. For science.
promo
1:42
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus kicks night off with jokes about Trump, Pence
promo
2:27
Maya Rudolph, Kamala Harris and the history of female VPs on SNL
promo
4:01
Back to school, through a musical and a book | Critics at Home
promo
6:24
Queer fans decode the Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' and beyond
promo
11:34
After 20 years, America can’t break up with reality TV dating shows
promo
2:13
Late-night hosts react to Trump's tweet on delaying the election