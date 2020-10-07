Sections
(Allie Caren/The Washington Post)
Arts & Entertainment
How big-screen politics mirror reality | Critics at Home
The Post's Elahe Izadi, a media reporter, and national correspondent Philip Bump share their favorite political TV show and movie and how it's relevant today.
How to watch sports movies with an eye for racial equality | Critics at Home
Back to school, through a musical and a book | Critics at Home
The art of declaring independence | Critics at Home
6:02
How big-screen politics mirror reality | Critics at Home
2:31
SNL vs. reality: The fly-filled vice presidential debate
1:39
Rockstar Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
2:31
Late-night hosts tear into coronavirus outbreak at White House
2:53
Traveling for the right reasons: How essential are trips when competing on 'The Bachelorette'?
3:36
SNL vs. reality: Season premiere tackles first debate
3:58
'Schitt’s Creek,' 'Watchmen,' 'Succession' dominate socially distant 2020 Emmys
4:14
Why it’s time for films on slavery to evolve
2:55
How covid-19 changed 'Dancing with the Stars'
5:48
How to watch sports movies with an eye for racial equality | Critics at Home
5:35
With release of ‘Mulan,’ Disney’s live action remakes continue to correct its princess problem
3:57
How coronavirus has shaped the current state of fashion
2:45
Can't-miss moments from the 2020 VMAs
6:04
How 'Wynonna Earp' is giving back to the queer fans who saved it
9:10
Coronavirus researchers in Germany invited thousands to a concert. For science.
1:42
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus kicks night off with jokes about Trump, Pence
2:27
Maya Rudolph, Kamala Harris and the history of female VPs on SNL
4:01
Back to school, through a musical and a book | Critics at Home
6:24
Queer fans decode the Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' and beyond
11:34
After 20 years, America can’t break up with reality TV dating shows
2:13
Late-night hosts react to Trump's tweet on delaying the election
