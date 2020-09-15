Sections
(Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Arts & Entertainment
How covid-19 changed 'Dancing with the Stars'
The 29th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” features more celebrities from reality TV shows, a new host and no masks on the dance floor. Here’s the other big changes happening to the show.
Related
Ranking the best and worst of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ premiere, which obviously had a Carole Baskin controversy
‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Nelly to compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Up next in
Entertainment
2:55
How covid-19 changed 'Dancing with the Stars'
5:48
How to watch sports movies with an eye for racial equality | Critics at Home
5:35
With release of ‘Mulan,’ Disney’s live action remakes continue to correct its princess problem
3:57
How coronavirus has shaped the current state of fashion
2:45
Can't-miss moments from the 2020 VMAs
6:04
How 'Wynonna Earp' is giving back to the queer fans who saved it
9:10
Coronavirus researchers in Germany invited thousands to a concert. For science.
1:42
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus kicks night off with jokes about Trump, Pence
2:27
Maya Rudolph, Kamala Harris and the history of female VPs on SNL
4:01
Back to school, through a musical and a book | Critics at Home
6:24
Queer fans decode the Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' and beyond
11:34
After 20 years, America can’t break up with reality TV dating shows
2:13
Late-night hosts react to Trump's tweet on delaying the election
2:10
From ‘Black-ish’ to ‘Watchmen,’ these are your 2020 Emmy nominees
4:01
Revisiting 'Love Story,' the 1970s and the hits that still strike a chord today
6:28
How TV comedy is grappling with systemic racism in the shadow of George Floyd's death
4:27
Eric Garner's widow finds healing in fictional documentary six years after his death
1:59
TV, movie reunions rise amid coronavirus quarantine
1:43
Police confirm they found body of 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera
0:56
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus at 41
3:56
The art of declaring independence | Critics at Home
