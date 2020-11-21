Sections
(Adriana Usero, Allie Caren/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Arts & Entertainment
Movies that capture the essence of Thanksgiving | Critics At Home
From a classic to the unconventional, the Post’s Mary Beth Albright and Daniela Galarza explore what Thanksgiving movies to watch in 2020.
Related
Charlie Brown specials to air on TV, after all, in PBS deal
11 books to get you through Thanksgiving 2020
Thanksgiving goes virtual: How to carve out new traditions amid the ongoing pandemic
Read More
Up next in
Critics at Home
5:00
Movies that capture the essence of Thanksgiving | Critics At Home
6:02
How big-screen politics mirror reality | Critics at Home
5:48
How to watch sports movies with an eye for racial equality | Critics at Home
4:01
Back to school, through a musical and a book | Critics at Home
3:56
The art of declaring independence | Critics at Home
4:08
What to watch to better understand racial injustice | Critics at Home
