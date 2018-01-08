Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sections
Home
Subscribe
Username
Sign In
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Top News
Popular
Live
Channels
How to Adult
Video
LIVE
Entertainment
(Video: Erin Patrick O'Connor/The Washington Post, Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCuniversal Via Getty Images/The Washington Post)
Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech, annotated
Read More
Oprah Winfrey delivered a rallying cry to women and hope for "a new day" when receiving the Cecile B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Oprah Winfrey delivered a rallying cry to women and hope for "a new day" when receiving the Cecile B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Related links
© 1996-2017 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com
Up next in
entertainment
Now watching
3:07
Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech, annotated
Now watching
3:26
This year's Golden Globes were all about women
Now watching
1:36
These actresses brought activists to the Golden Globes
Now watching
1:58
Meyers takes aim at sexual harassment in his Golden Globes monologue
Now watching
2:52
‘Hollywood Handmaids’ protest outside Golden Globes
Now watching
0:58
Alex Trebek on leave from ‘Jeopardy!’ after brain surgery
Now watching
1:36
Late-night laughs: The epic Trump-Bannon feud
Now watching
0:58
Meet DJ Khaled, the new face of Weight Watchers
Now watching
1:13
YouTube personality Logan Paul apologizes for video showing suicide victim
Now watching
1:41
Hollywood women are taking a stand against workplace harassment
Now watching
1:11
Singer Carrie Underwood injures face in fall
© 1996-2017 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com