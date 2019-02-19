The Washington Post
(Taylor Turner/The Washington Post)
Entertainment
Why are people up in arms over 'Green Book'?
On and off-screen controversies have plagued "Green Book" as it dominated the 2019 award season. Here's what critics have had to say about the film of an unlikely friendship during the 1960s.
