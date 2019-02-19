Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Video Channels
top news
popular video
politics
opinions
local
sports
national
world
business
tech
style
entertainment
washington post live
|
Top News
Popular
(Taylor Turner/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Entertainment
Why are people up in arms over 'Green Book'?
On and off-screen controversies have plagued "Green Book" as it dominated the 2019 award season. Here's what critics have had to say about the film of an unlikely friendship during the 1960s.
Related
How ‘Green Book’ became this year’s polarizing awards contender
‘Green Book’ was already exasperating to some. Then came a screenwriter’s anti-Muslim tweet.
‘Green Book’ won big at the Golden Globes. Will it hold up under increased scrutiny?
Read More
Up next in
Award shows
3:59
Why are people up in arms over 'Green Book'?
2:40
The Oscars won’t have a host this year. Here’s what you’ll miss.
3:13
Highlights from the 2019 Grammy Awards
2:13
5 highlights from the 2019 SAG Awards
2:49
2019 Oscar nominations unveiled: 'The Favourite,' 'Roma' dominate
3:46
‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Jeff Bridges steal the show at the Golden Globes
1:59
Jeff Bridges's Golden Globes speech about trim tabs was pure Jeff Bridges
1:43
2019 Grammy nominations: It's the year of the movie soundtrack
3:29
From ‘Black Panther’ to ‘Pose,’ highlights from the Golden Globe nominations
3:36
Emmy Awards 2018: Winners and biggest moments
2:38
From ‘This Is Us’ to ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ highlights from the 2018 Emmy nominations
2:59
From Jordan Peele to Frances McDormand, the best Oscar moments
2:09
Jimmy Kimmel's funniest moments from the Oscars
1:49
Filmmakers of best documentary ‘Icarus’ discuss doping in sports
1:54
Seacrest hosts Oscars red carpet show after denying sexual misconduct accusations
8:23
Hollywood's greatest betrayal: How sexual predators operate in plain sight
2:07
Meet the man who makes six figure gift bags for the Oscar nominees
3:07
Here’s what you missed at the 2018 Grammy Awards
2:32
'Get Out' is the Oscar nominee everyone wanted, plus other highlights
1:51
A night of female empowerment and firsts at the 2018 SAG Awards
3:26
This year's Golden Globes were all about women
© 1996-2018 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com