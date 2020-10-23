The Washington Post
(The Washington Post)
Food
All the Presidents' Drinks: Chester Arthur's Highball
Chester Arthur was our most stylish president, and he loved a well-made whiskey highball. Learn to make this simple cocktail with Food Host Mary Beth Albright.
