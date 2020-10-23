Sections
Food
All the Presidents' Drinks: Chester Arthur's Highball
Chester Arthur was our most stylish president, and he loved a well-made whiskey highball. Learn to make this simple cocktail with Food Host Mary Beth Albright.
Related
Gerald Ford's Martini
John Adams's Independence Punch
Teddy Roosevelt's Mint Julep
Harry Truman's Old Fashioned
JFK's Daiquiri
FDR's Rum Swizzle
