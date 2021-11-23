Food

Your brain on wine, milkshakes and kale juice

Our brains can build up a tolerance to certain foods. In particular, if we eat a lot of foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt, like processed foods, our brains don't experience as much pleasure when we eat them. This makes us more likely to overeat things that aren't good for us. Food and mental health reporter Mary Beth Albright joined a Stanford researcher to get her brain scanned while drinking wine, a milkshake, and kale juice.