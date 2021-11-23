Organic cannabis, and food-cannabis pairing dinners at Sonoma Hills Farm
5 days ago
3:52
Testing your gut microbiome: Is it worth it?
3 weeks ago
2:52
What is the gut microbiome?
3 weeks ago
3:20
D.C. restaurant Oyster Oyster brings eco-friendly sustainability to fine dining
October 5, 2021
Food
Your brain on wine, milkshakes and kale juice
November 23, 2021 | 6:28 PM GMT
Our brains can build up a tolerance to certain foods. In particular, if we eat a lot of foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt, like processed foods, our brains don't experience as much pleasure when we eat them. This makes us more likely to overeat things that aren't good for us. Food and mental health reporter Mary Beth Albright joined a Stanford researcher to get her brain scanned while drinking wine, a milkshake, and kale juice.