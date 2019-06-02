Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Video Channels
top news
popular video
politics
opinions
local
sports
national
world
business
tech
style
entertainment
washington post live
|
Top News
Popular
(Video: Zoeann Murphy, Elyse Samuels/The Washington Post, Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Local
'Coming together to be human': Oceanside church service in Virginia Beach mourns shooting victims
Trinity Church held a church service and baptism on June 2 in Virginia Beach after 12 were killed in a mass shooting on May 31.
Related
Virginia Beach gunman resigned hours before mass shooting, officials say
‘Suddenly, a kind of hole exploded in my wall.’ Pop-pops and then duck for cover.
Read More
Up next in
Local
3:10
'Coming together to be human': Oceanside church service in Virginia Beach mourns shooting victims
3:10
A city in mourning: Virginia Beach residents come together to find comfort
1:45
Gregory officially installed as D.C. archbishop
1:38
Police arrest activists living in Venezuelan Embassy
4:07
You can't buy weed in D.C., but you can smoke it. Here's why.
3:18
D.C. residents demand change after a growing pattern of traffic accident deaths
2:43
Baltimore mayor's future uncertain as book scandal unfolds
2:55
The mayor calls it a ‘vast desolate parking lot.’ Here’s what D.C. could do with RFK Stadium.
1:09
GMU students protest Kavanaugh appointment
2:00
Watch the University of Virginia campus lose its mind
1:37
What to know about D.C.'s new archbishop
1:59
‘I will rebuild your trust’: Wilton Gregory named archbishop of Washington, D.C.
1:01
John Lennon: 'We're going to stay in bed for seven days'
1:33
Thieves smash truck into store to steal ATM
3:16
What might happen when Amazon moves to your city?
1:46
Lisanti vows to stay in office after racial slur censure
2:41
‘I’m not the same person’: Northam responds to blackface yearbook pictures
2:57
Northam vows to finish out term, explore 'white privilege'
2:13
'The truth is on our side': Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax denies sexual assault allegation
2:15
Va. Gov. Northam refuses to resign after yearbook controversy
2:24
Jose Andres opens new relief kitchen in D.C. for federal workers
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com