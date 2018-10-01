Sections
Local
Doctor who treated 9/11 burn victims dies in crash
Dr. Marion Jordan, 74, who treated burn victims after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the Pentagon, died in a car accident in Maryland on Sept. 28.
Related
Prominent physician, burn center leader dies in Maryland car crash
Up next in
Local
2:14
Doctor who treated 9/11 burn victims dies in crash
54:06
Watch the full Maryland governor’s debate
0:47
'We believe survivors!': Protesters chase Ted Cruz out of D.C. restaurant
1:17
A new way to love D.C.: Visually impaired riders explore the city on tandem bikes
0:35
74-year-old found alive five days after D.C. fire
2:34
Family, friends attend vigil for jogger fatally stabbed in D.C.
1:29
Police arrest man in fatal stabbing of Logan Circle runner
5:06
After days of flooding and power outages, North Carolina residents look for help
4:41
Watch as chef Patrick O'Connell hears his fate from Michelin
2:17
Fight between customer and D.C. Chick-fil-A employee goes viral
3:46
What Dan Balz remembers from the 1968 convention riots
0:44
‘Get that camera!’ Antifa harass press at ‘Unite the Right’ rally
3:05
White nationalist rally dwarfed by counterprotesters
2:05
Trump's response to racism draws criticism again, one year after Charlottesville
0:51
White nationalists arrive in Washington D.C. for 'Unite the Right 2' rally
2:21
One year later, heavy police and peaceful protests in Charlottesville
1:54
Susan Bro: 'The lasts of the firsts'
3:32
One year after Charlottesville, wounds are still healing
0:47
Flooding in Virginia might cause a dam to collapse
0:56
Valor Media owner apologizes for insensitive Z-Burger tweet
1:48
‘Nation’s T. rex’ moves into Washington, gets a look at new home
