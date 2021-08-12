Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Video: Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post, Photo: Matthew Cappucci/The Washington Post)
Up next in Weather
4:28
How climate change could shift where tornadoes strike most
Just now
2:48
U.N. report gives dire assessment on current state of the planet
3 days ago
0:50
Arizona, central states hit with monsoon rain, hail and flooding
2 weeks ago
5:14
Snow, storms and sunshine: How art illustrates the weather
3 weeks ago
1:57
Heavy rainfall brings severe flooding and destruction to Western Europe
July 15, 2021
Weather
How climate change could shift where tornadoes strike most
August 12, 2021 | 1:57 PM GMT
Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci explains how, when and where tornadoes form, and how climate change could be affecting these devastating weather events.
Related
What it was like inside the D.C. tornado on the National Mall
Tornado rips through Chicago suburbs
Strong winds batter the D.C. region as Isaias moves up East coast
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning