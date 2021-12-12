(Stevie Charles Rees, James Cornsilk/The Washington Post)
Up next in Weather
promo
0:45
Tornado damages Arkansas nursing home
Today
promo
2:22
Biden promises ‘whatever is needed’ to help with storm recovery
Today
promo
1:55
Videos show deadly tornadoes between flashes of lightning
Today
promo
1:46
How tornadoes that ripped through 6 states became so deadly
Today
Weather

Kentucky tornado survivors recount moments of terror and loss

December 12, 2021 | 5:01 AM GMT
Residents of Mayfield, Ky., tried to make sense of the devastation on Dec. 11 after a tornado tore through their community, destroying homes and businesses.
Related