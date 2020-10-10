The Washington Post
(The Washington Post)
Weather
Scenes from Hurricane Delta in Louisiana
Hurricane Delta brought 90-100 mph wind gusts to Lake Arthur, La., on Oct 9.
Related
Read More
Up next in Weather
promo
0:49
Scenes from Hurricane Delta in Louisiana
promo
1:33
Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana with dangerous winds
promo
0:43
Residents prepare as Hurricane Delta nears Louisiana coastline
promo
2:36
Hurricane Delta heads towards Louisiana
promo
1:02
Hurricane Delta slams into Mexico near Cancun
promo
0:57
Hurricane Beta drenches Texas with heavy rain
promo
6:36
The era of the megafire: How the West became ripe for destructive blazes
promo
1:59
Sally left rural communities underwater. And the waters are still rising.
promo
1:09
Sally unleashes massive floodwaters as it lumbers inland
promo
1:41
There's only one name left in the 2020 hurricane season
promo
1:01
Hurricane Sally batters Mobile
promo
0:56
Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Gulf Coast
promo
2:49
How wildfires impact air pollution and air quality
promo
1:29
Gulf Coast residents prepare for flooding as Hurricane Sally inches closer
promo
0:52
High winds, flooding in Alabama as Hurricane Sally approaches
promo
0:30
Hurricane Sally edges toward the Gulf Coast
promo
2:32
Hurricane Sally strengthens rapidly heads towards the Gulf Coast
promo
4:30
Longer fire seasons and lack of resources are driving the Oregon wildfires
promo
2:16
What to expect as New Orleans braces for Hurricane Sally
promo
5:22
Oregon residents devastated by historic blazes
promo
3:57
Fear and despair as California burns