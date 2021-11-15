Airlines are banking on a travel boom. Here’s what that means for holiday flying.
Airlines are banking on a travel boom. Here’s what that means for holiday flying.
November 15, 2021 | 1:44 PM GMT
The pandemic has changed how we travel. Airlines want to put covid behind them, so they’re quickly adding flights, ramping up for the 2021 holiday travel season and beyond. But bad weather and staffing shortages are causing turbulence.