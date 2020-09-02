Sections
Biden speaks on reopening schools during coronavirus pandemic
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday delivers remarks on school reopenings during the coronavirus pandemic after meeting with education leaders in Wilmington, Del.
Biden turns attention back to coronavirus and reopening of schools
