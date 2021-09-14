Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(The Washington Post)
Up next in Top News
0:00
Blinken testifies before Senate about Afghanistan withdrawal
Just now
1:06
Video shows confrontation with Alaska state senator over mask policy
2 days ago
3:47
America reflects and mourns on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks
2 days ago
4:23
How ivermectin became the latest false cure for the coronavirus
3 days ago
3:19
Coronavirus variants are prolonging the pandemic. Here is how we can slow new strains.
4 days ago
LIVE
National
Blinken testifies before Senate about Afghanistan withdrawal
September 14, 2021 | 1:45 PM GMT
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Sept. 14.
Related
Blinken clashes with Republican lawmakers over Afghanistan withdrawal
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning