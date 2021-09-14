(The Washington Post)
Up next in Top News
promo
1:06
Video shows confrontation with Alaska state senator over mask policy
2 days ago
promo
3:47
America reflects and mourns on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks
2 days ago
promo
4:23
How ivermectin became the latest false cure for the coronavirus
3 days ago
promo
3:19
Coronavirus variants are prolonging the pandemic. Here is how we can slow new strains.
4 days ago
LIVE
National

Blinken testifies before Senate about Afghanistan withdrawal

September 14, 2021 | 1:45 PM GMT
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Sept. 14.
Related