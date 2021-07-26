(John Farrell/The Washington Post)
Up next in National
promo
2:33
The delta variant is causing outbreaks across the U.S. Here's how we beat it.
1 week ago
promo
3:57
Experts say coronavirus vaccine boosters are likely. How will they work?
2 weeks ago
promo
3:40
Coronavirus herd immunity is within reach, but what happens if we fall short?
June 9, 2021
promo
4:09
Advice for parents as some older kids get vaccinated against covid-19
May 20, 2021
National

Breakthrough coronavirus infections are on the rise. Here is how you can stay safe.

July 26, 2021 | 7:15 PM GMT
Some people are catching coronavirus after being vaccinated. Johns Hopkins University infectious disease expert Lisa Maragakis gives advice on how to stay safe.
Related