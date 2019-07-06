The Washington Post
(Blair Guild/The Washington Post)
National
California rocked by second, stronger earthquake
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on July 5, causing structural damage, fires and some injuries. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the same area just one day earlier.
Related
Read More
Up next in National
promo
1:04
California rocked by second, stronger earthquake
promo
1:29
Fireworks, celebrations and Trump: D.C. celebrates the Fourth of July
promo
1:37
Scooters, a tabby cat and patriotism descend on the National Mall July 4
promo
2:00
The complicated history of the Betsy Ross flag
promo
3:30
Understanding White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham
promo
1:21
The government again demonstrates how (not) to use fireworks
promo
1:09
Famed automaker Lee Iacocca dies at 94
promo
0:37
'His people died under that flag': Reactions to Kaepernick's call to cancel Nike's Betsy Ross shoe
promo
2:05
Trump’s expensive Fourth of July event, explained
promo
1:28
NASA previews Orion spacecraft test
promo
0:59
Trump lists tanks and fighter jets as part of ‘great’ 4th of July festivities