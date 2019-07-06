Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Video
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Secret Table
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
Top News
Popular
Live
(Blair Guild/The Washington Post)
LIVE
National
California rocked by second, stronger earthquake
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on July 5, causing structural damage, fires and some injuries. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the same area just one day earlier.
Related
Southern California reels from magnitude 7.1 quake
6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Southern California
Earthquake rattles Las Vegas Summer League, Dodgers game
Read More
Up next in
National
1:04
California rocked by second, stronger earthquake
1:29
Fireworks, celebrations and Trump: D.C. celebrates the Fourth of July
1:37
Scooters, a tabby cat and patriotism descend on the National Mall July 4
2:00
The complicated history of the Betsy Ross flag
3:30
Understanding White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham
1:21
The government again demonstrates how (not) to use fireworks
1:09
Famed automaker Lee Iacocca dies at 94
0:37
'His people died under that flag': Reactions to Kaepernick's call to cancel Nike's Betsy Ross shoe
2:05
Trump’s expensive Fourth of July event, explained
1:28
NASA previews Orion spacecraft test
0:59
Trump lists tanks and fighter jets as part of ‘great’ 4th of July festivities
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com