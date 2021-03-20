Skip to main content
(Robert Ray/The Washington Post)
Up next in National
3:13
Calls for an end to anti-Asian discrimination ring loud in Atlanta
Just now
1:06
'Stop Asian Hate' rallies draw crowds across the country in wake of Atlanta shootings
Just now
2:40
Biden says 'we cannot be complicit' after attacks on Asian Americans
Yesterday
2:51
'We're hurt': Atlanta residents angry, stunned after spa killings
Yesterday
1:47
Atlanta Police say their spa shootings probe is 'different' from Cherokee County's
2 days ago
3:07
'We stand with you': Lawmakers hold hearing on rise of anti-Asian discrimination
2 days ago
1:47
Late-night hosts slam claims that Atlanta shooting wasn't racially motivated
2 days ago
2:26
Business owners in Atlanta stunned by shootings, demand action
2 days ago
1:43
Suspect charged after eight people killed in Atlanta-area shootings
3 days ago
2:59
Officials: Suspect's family helped police find him; motive still undetermined
3 days ago
3:04
Lawmakers react to Atlanta shootings
3 days ago
4:37
Chauvin trial judge explains why elements from Floyd's 2019 arrest are admissible
Yesterday
2:22
Unraveling Ron Johnson's misleading use of BLM protest data
Yesterday
4:08
Tracking where the AstraZeneca vaccine is available
2 days ago
3:08
This developer is aiming to revive 96 homes in Baltimore
3 days ago
6:46
The scramble for covid-19 shots in Kansas City's 'vaccine deserts'
5 days ago
3:57
Who will get a third stimulus check and why?
1 week ago
7:52
Americans started wearing face masks a year ago. Where do we go from here?
1 week ago
19:06
The Black women who changed America's future
2 weeks ago
3:02
California's iconic Highway 1 has been severed again. Why fixing it is becoming harder.
3 weeks ago
7:02
How West Virginia became a leader in coronavirus vaccinations
3 weeks ago
National
Calls for an end to anti-Asian discrimination ring loud in Atlanta
March 20, 2021 | 10:26 PM GMT
Lawmakers addressed hundreds of demonstrators on March 20 and demanded justice for the eight people shot dead—six of them Asian women—at three spas in the Atlanta area.
