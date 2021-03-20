(Robert Ray/The Washington Post)
National

Calls for an end to anti-Asian discrimination ring loud in Atlanta

March 20, 2021 | 10:26 PM GMT
Lawmakers addressed hundreds of demonstrators on March 20 and demanded justice for the eight people shot dead—six of them Asian women—at three spas in the Atlanta area.
