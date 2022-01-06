Accessibility statement
Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(The Washington Post)
Up next in Top News
0:00
Senate Democrats deliver remarks on the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection
Today
3:37
What it was like to be stuck in the I-95 traffic jam
Yesterday
4:10
What you should know about rapid at-home covid tests
6 days ago
2:52
How omicron is reshaping the pandemic
2 weeks ago
4:30
What’s happening in Ukraine, and will Russia really invade?
2 weeks ago
LIVE
National
Senate Democrats deliver remarks on the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection
January 6, 2022 | 1:30 PM GMT
Lawmakers who were present for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol make remarks on the 1-year anniversary.
Related
Live updates: Nation marks anniversary of Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump mob
The Attack: Before, During and After
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning