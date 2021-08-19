LIVE Washington Post Live

Coronavirus: Relief Efforts

As the delta variant continues to surge in the United States and around the world, frontline responders are working to increase vaccination rates and ensure the equitable distribution of resources to the most vulnerable communities. CORE co-founders Sean Penn and Ann Lee join Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers to talk about working with local governments to coordinate COVID-19 frontline efforts in major U.S. cities, across the Navajo Nation and around the world. They will assess the path forward in this global crisis and discuss COVID-19 strategies focused on resilience and future preparedness. Join the conversation Thursday, Aug. 19 at 11:00am ET.