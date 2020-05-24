Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Gift Subscriptions
Try 1 month for $1
Gift Subscriptions
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
(Allie Caren/The Washington Post)
LIVE
National
Crowds flock to pools, beaches for Memorial Day weekend as shutdowns ease
Related
As New Jersey opens its beaches for Memorial Day, the pandemic summer mantra is ‘safety first’
Live updates: Memorial Day draws big crowds as states ease restrictions and U.S. coronavirus deaths near 100,000
Read More
Up next in
Scenes from the coronavirus epidemic
1:43
Crowds flock to pools, beaches for Memorial Day weekend as shutdowns ease
6:43
With more protests, more gun violence and more coronavirus cases, Chicago is a city on edge
5:27
College plans, tourism and GOP convention in flux as Florida coronavirus cases continue to spike
4:33
Rising coronavirus cases in Houston leave fire departments and funeral homes overwhelmed
4:41
The coronavirus tightens its grip on Alabama
2:33
Experiencing Disney World as it emerges from coronavirus shutdown
5:01
As Arizona becomes the coronavirus epicenter, a dire warning from health-care workers
3:26
Nurses in a California community strike, alleging unsafe staffing and inadequate PPE
4:50
As coronavirus cases soar in Florida, Miami struggles to respond
4:19
Reopening efforts stall in Houston as covid-19 cases spike
3:54
As states reopen, coronavirus masks symbolize a cultural divide
4:53
Finally enjoying a meal outside: D.C. enters ‘phase 1’ of reopening
4:39
How coronavirus is propelling a 'bicycle boom' across the U.S.
6:05
Covid-19 brings life to a standstill in rural Kentucky
3:51
Homeless people occupy vacant state-owned houses to shelter from coronavirus
1:00
Warm weekend draws crowds to U.S. bars and eateries, as some coronavirus lockdowns lift
0:50
New Jersey beachgoers line up as shutdown restrictions ease
4:22
Some Virginia businesses are reopening, but economic fears loom
3:38
Beaches are reopening across the U.S. Here's what experts say you need to know before returning.
1:01
Deceased Colorado paramedic honored by EMS workers before flight home
2:28
Houston businesses partially reopen with mixed emotions
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post