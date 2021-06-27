Expert cautions climate change could destabilize more buildings
Today
2:29
'The right help is not there': Wife of missing husband slams Florida condo collapse rescue efforts
Yesterday
2:48
Surfside Jewish community looks to God as ‘loved ones’ in condo collapse remain missing
Yesterday
2:01
Witnesses recount the moment the Miami-Dade condo building collapsed
2 days ago
2:24
What we know so far about the Miami condo building collapse
3 days ago
National
Expert cautions climate change could destabilize more buildings
June 27, 2021 | 7:00 PM GMT
As climate change, more extreme weather, sea level rise and floods continue to threaten homes in Miami and neighboring coastal communities, experts warn that what happened at the Champlain Towers South condo should act as a wake-up call for residents, building inspectors and local governments in high risk areas.