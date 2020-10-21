The Washington Post
(Video: Alice Li/The Washington Post, Photo: Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
National
Floyd's aunt reflects on his life and legacy: 'We thought we had all the time in the world'
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt, reflects on George Floyd’s struggles and the legacy he leaves behind.
