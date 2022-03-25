Accessibility statement
Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Lee Powell/The Washington Post)
Up next in National
3:56
High oil prices mean boom times in Oklahoma
Today
0:55
Video shows police officer using Taser on Delane Gordon during traffic stop
4 days ago
3:05
Ralph Lauren ad campaign highlights partnership with HBCUs
1 week ago
4:24
Why Putin’s military strategy in Ukraine has not gone according to plan
2 weeks ago
3:57
Why high gas prices may be here to stay
2 weeks ago
National
High oil prices mean boom times in Oklahoma
March 25, 2022 | 3:35 PM GMT
An energy boom is taking shape in Oklahoma, thanks to high oil prices fueled by a pandemic recovery and war in Ukraine. But who's drilling may surprise you.
Related
Beyond the pump: Record gas prices are pushing up everyday costs, dampening economic recovery
Gas prices are hitting new highs. Here’s why — and how long the surge could last.
The truth about gas prices and oil production
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning