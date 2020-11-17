The Washington Post
(John Farrell/The Washington Post)
National
How human behavior will likely make the coronavirus become endemic
As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, experts expect the virus to become endemic, existing permanently in the population not unlike influenza or the common cold.
